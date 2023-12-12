HOUSTON (KIAH) – The holiday school break is quickly approaching, and the YMCA has a solutions for working families. YMCA holiday camps are an option where youth can have a blast when participating in a wide-array of enrichment activities, fun, and games.
Ronnique Smoot, Senior Director of Youth Development, YMCA of Greater Houston, stopped by the CW39 Houston Studios to give viewers an insight into what the YMCA has to offer.
- Funding negotiations at a standstill on the Hill
- Body pulled from retention pond believed to be missing Illinois teen
- Senate hearing brings Coast Guard Academy harassment cover-up to forefront
- Democrats are badly divided on Israel, and GOP isn’t making it easier
- 5 Paris 2024 venues that incorporate historic sites