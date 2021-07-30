Young woman confesses to killing her 92-year-old roommate in Kensington

CW39

Nancy Ann Frankel was a well known artist/sculptor from Montgomery Co.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATEST VIDEO

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

Doggie Daycare Sweepstakes

GRILL FORCAST 8 AM SHOW

STAR 7 DAY 8 AM SHOW

Morning sunrise time lapse, 3-day rain potential, local weather - Adam Krueger

Improving drought conditions - Carrigan Chauvin

Topo Chico shortage nationwide - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Mosquito weekend forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee arrested - Sharron Melton

Texas Star Grill Shop weekend grilling forecast - Star Harvey

Weather headlines for July 30, 2021 - Adam Krueger

110° Highest heat index across the region - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 29, 2021

Tropics, August areas of origin - Adam Krueger

Bootleg fire footprint - Star Harvey

106° feels like temperatures today - Adam Krueger

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — 26-year-old Montgomery County resident Julia Birch admitted to murdering her 92-year-old roommate in Kensington on Wednesday morning. She has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police were called to a home on the 4000 block of Spurell Drive around 8:20 a.m. for a death investigation. That’s when Birch told officers that she killed her roommate, Nancy Ann Frankel. Frankel was found in the home, and evidence supported Birch’s confession.

Birch was taken into custody, and during the interview with police, Birch admitted to killing Frankel and then calling 911 to report the death. Frankel was a well-known artist and sculptor who sold many pieces of her work.

Rick Goodale of the Montgomery County Police Department said, “We’re still investigating the death and waiting for an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of the death.”

Neighbor, Justin Watson stated, “It’s just kind of shocking. It seems like a real outlier in our neighborhood for sure.”

Birch is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss