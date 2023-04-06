HOUSTON (KIAH) — Inflation is affecting our everyday needs — from food, to gas — it’s everywhere. Now some drivers can even see an increase in their auto insurance bill.

A Cypress resident, Latecia Gillespie says that when she looked at her insurance bill last month, she noticed an increase of 50 dollars. She says that may seem low compared to some of her neighbors who are seeing increases of up to a couple hundred dollars, but her fear is it could increase even more. She currently uses Progressive auto insurance and says that every provider she’s shopped around for had higher than usual rates.

Gillespie says when she asked Progressive why her bill was going up, their response was that Cypress is growing–and that because of all of the construction, it’s a high risk area.

Gillespie says it’s unfair to drivers who haven’t gotten into any accidents. She went on to say, “they were giving me high rates and I was like why am I paying 200 something dollars for insurance and I haven’t had any accidents, never had traffic tickets. they say because our area is up and coming and has more construction, we’re having more accidents out here.”

Spokesperson for the Texas Department of Insurance, Ben Gonzalez says that TDI hasn’t received any claims concerning construction being a cause for an increase, but it’s possible.

His biggest advice to drivers looking for lower rates is:

Shop around for the best rate

Ask your provider for discounts

Look at your deductible

Review your coverage especially towards the end of your insurance renewal for possible rate increases

If you have questions about your insurance or need help contacting your auto insurance company about an issue, contact TDI’s consumer help line at 800-252-3439.