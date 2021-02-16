Your COVID-19 vaccination this week is being rescheduled

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

HCPH Facilities and COVID-19 activities will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday, February 17 & 18 due to inclement weather

We urge residents to stay safe and stay home during this winter storm

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Public Health is announcing extended closures of our HCPH clinics and COVID-19 operations due to the ongoing winter storm. Low temperatures and the possibility of snow or ice is prompting Harris County Public Health to keep its locations, including, testing and vaccine sites closed until Friday, February 19th (weather permitting).



We urge residents to stay off the roads and take winter precautions as much as possible. For additional information and tips to stay safe, please read our Winter Weather Release.



COVID-19 Activities

Testing – All testing sites will remain closed until Friday, Feb. 19 at 12:00 PM. HCPH is working to send cancellation notices and reschedule appointments at this time.

Vaccines – All vaccination sites will remain closed until Friday, Feb. 19 at 12:00 PM. HCPH will send cancellation notices via text or email so residents can reschedule appointments once it is safe for operations to continue. *Please note-based on CDC guidance, being delayed in receiving a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine does not impact the vaccines overall effectiveness.



Clinical Services:

Southeast Clinic – Closed due to inclement weather. Clinical appointments are being rescheduled.

Humble Clinic – Closed due to inclement weather. Clinical appointments are being rescheduled.

If you have any questions, for the Humble Clinic call 281-446-4222 & 713-740-5000 for the Southeast Clinic.



Women, Infant and Children (WIC) Services:

All Women, Infant and Children (WIC) facilities will remain closed due to inclement weather. Clinical appointments are being rescheduled.



Other HCPH Facilities

Veterinary Public Health (VPH) – Closed

Environmental Public Health Offices – Closed

Mosquito Control Division – Closed



For additional updates regarding Harris County operations and COVID-19 updates, please visit hcphtx.org and ReadyHarris.org.