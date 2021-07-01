YouTuber linked to US Capitol riot live stream arrested in Austin

The person in the photo was later identified as Jurlina, according to the affidavit (FBI photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of crimes connected with the U.S. Capitol riot from Jan. 6 was arrested in Austin Monday.

Zvonimir Joseph Jurlina was arrested on charges of Destruction of Property in Special Maritime and Territorial Jurisdiction and Aiding and Abetting as well as Act of Physical Violence on Grounds after FBI Special Agents identified him through a series of YouTube videos live-streamed during the incident, according to an affidavit. An attorney is not listed for him online.

The affidavit says a large crowd made its way past barriers toward a media staging area near the Capitol around 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Identified through photos and videos submitted to the FBI after the incident, the affidavit says Jurlina kicked or stomped on media equipment, assisted in attempting to light the gear on fire and “incited violent acts” against media members.

The affidavit says Jurlina live-streamed the events at the U.S. Capitol in a 12-part series posted to a publicly-accessible YouTube channel. Some of the videos have since been removed, but were previously downloaded by authorities.

In one of the videos, the affidavit says Jurlina can be seen handing a small blue object to a man in a burgundy-colored sweatshirt. The video shows the man in the sweatshirt kneeling near the media equipment allegedly attempting to set fire to the pile.

At another point in the video, Jurlina can be seen holding an orange microphone, saying “sorry folks, we got some breaking news here, we got some breaking news here,” the affidavit says.

Subsequently, Jurlina can ben heard making grunting noises the coincided with sound of equipment breaking, the affidavit says.

Law enforcement officials tracked the YouTube account and found a phone number, which was then traced to Jurlina, the affidavit.

According to records obtained through a search warrant, that cell phone number used a cell site on
Jan. 6 within the geographic area that includes the interior of the U.S. Capitol building, the affidavit says.

