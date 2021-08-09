Ysleta Border Patrol agent uninjured after being shot at from Mexico

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Twenty rounds were fired at a U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Ysleta Border Patrol station as the agent was patrolling the border on Saturday night.

According to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agent took cover and was not hit by the shots.

At about 3 a.m. on Saturday, the agent, who is assigned to an area east of the Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment Plant heard gunshots near his location and reportedly drove for cover. Cameras reportedly caught two subjects shooting north from the Mexican side of Rio Grande with what appeared to be a rifle.

The shots were fired from about 150 yards away. The two subjects were then seen getting into a sedan on the Mexican side and driving away.

Mexican law enforcement were notified and officers were dispatched to the area.

The incident is being investigated by the FBI.

