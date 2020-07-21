Destination Texas: El Paso’s “Cure” for pandemic pampering

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nestled inside a cotton candy pink salon and (Instagram dream) is everything you need to indulge in some pandemic pampering.

At Cure, a boutique nail and facial salon in West El Paso, clients can trust that their self-care will not come at the expense of their safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For Cure, safe self-care means that every time you enter either the wax or facial room or have a nail service, that space is yours all over again,” says Domenica Mireles, esthetician at Cure.

Cure has been committed to cleanliness since it’s opening in 2018 and uses a surgical-grade autoclave to sterilize the tools used to help clients feel their best inside and out.

The sanitation and sterilization room features a window that invites clients to see the precautionary measures being taken for themselves.

“We scrub it, and we let it soak in barbicide for ten minutes,” says manager Jessica Martinez.

“That’s an extra step added – including the autoclave – because a lot of other places wouldn’t do that,” she says.

“But we take that extra measure.”

In addition to the sanitization measures and modern interior complete with lush millennial pink velvet chairs, marble pedicure basins, and dreamy photographs, clients can look forward to a completely customizable experience for all their nails, wax, and facial needs.

The nail menu comes with three styles to choose from (Quickie, Classic, and Cure) that up the ante in terms of self-care and environmentally-safe products.

Clients can choose bespoke scrubs, masks, and moisturizers that work to preserve and protect the skin.

Cure makes its own products in-house out of all-organic products that Martinez says is an added benefit to clients as they pursue their wellness journeys.

“For us, it’s just about being locally-owned, and making our own products not using chemicals or acrylics,” says Martinez.

Cure is the only local spot whose nail technicians are certified to do “Russian”-style manicures. This technique involves deep cuticle trimming that reduces hangnails and can extend the life of the manicure by at least a week.

After months of isolation, Martinez says clients rapidly booked appointments once salons were re-opened, and clients have responded positively.

“Sometimes I’m the only person the client is going to talk to outside of their family members, and it makes me so happy when they’re like ‘Oh my god! I LOVE this!’” Martinez tells KTSM.

Cure is an oasis for clients with autoimmune diseases and chronic illnesses who are limited in terms of social interaction that does not compromise their health.

Mireles has been trained to work with clients who have illnesses like lupus and various forms of cancer.

“We do tailor it to what you need,” she says. “We have access to gua-sha, jade rollers, suction therapy, and cryo globes,” she says.

Mireles extensive knowledge helps clients notice any skin abnormalities that may need to be addressed.

“Tell me everything!” says Mireles.

“Disclose all the medication – tell me what’s worked for you, and we will come up with a skincare plan that works.”

Practicing self-care is paramount as many are feeling the physical, emotional, and psychological impact of isolation and civil unrest and it’s nice to steal a moment of tranquility – for even just a little while.

“You could be having a really crappy day,” says Martinez, “then you come get a wax or a facial and it all goes away, even if it’s just for an hour or two.”

The axiom holds true: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of ‘Cure’.”