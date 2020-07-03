Destination Texas: Fireworks, amazing food, and historic aircraft in Addison

Breaking News
by: Digital News Desk

ADDISON, Texas (KDAF) — When you think of Addison, Texas, you might think of stars. Big, loud, beautiful stars.

Addison is host to the nationally recognized Kaboom Town 4th of July fireworks extravaganza each year. On a normal year, the event draws a crowd of 400,000 people. The show itself is recognized as one of the top 10 shows to see in the nation.

But Kaboom Town isn’t the only thing the soars in the city.

Now in its 27th year, the Cavanaugh Flight Museum features plans from WW1 up through Desert Storm, many of which still fly.

Food is another highlight of Addison. This small town boasts big city, drool-worthy restaurants like Ida Claire. The pandemic has changed dining, and Ida Claire has adapted with many adjustments to their operations, like sanitation specialists that go from table to table.

After you’re stuffed and you need a quiet moment to reflect, Addison Circle is tough to beat. The circle encompasses 124 acres of residences, retail, and restaurants. A not-so-small piece of tranquilty on the eastern edge of the city.

