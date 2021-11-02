Disney On Ice Sweepstakes

Skip to content
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
This week: 40 degree temps and rain headed to SE Texas
Video
World Series forecast: Astros take on Braves at home in Game 6
Video
Foggy Tuesday morning, Sunshine by the afternoon
Video
Long term closure on Gulf Freeway at FM 518 starts Tuesday
Video
Speed Limit dropping on roads in West University Place
Gallery
Houston grab your coats, temps drop to 40s this week
Video
Here's what to expect for Monday's weather forecast
Video
Hold up, wait a minute, y'all thought we were finished? The Houston Astros are not done yet!!
Video
American Airlines cancels 1,600 weekend flights. What went wrong?
World Series weather: Little rain, cooler temps for Game 4
Video
Houston’s weekend weather: Going from windy to a little less windy
Video
TRAFFIC: More construction over Halloween weekend around the 69/610 interchange
Video
Passenger assaults flight attendant, is banned from American Airlines for life
Video
Windy Thursday: gusts will reach 30 to 40 mph
All lanes reopened after fatal auto-pedestrian accident shut down all lanes on East Freeway Thursday morning
Long-term lane closure begins on Spur 330 ramp in Baytown
PHOTOS | Severe weather damage from north Harris County tornado Wednesday morning
Video
Houston weather | Tornado Watches/Warnings conclude for local area – Now come gusty fall-like days
Video
10-day forecast: Rainy Wednesday, but cooler air comes in, along with gusty winds
Video
‘Run for Home’ special gets you ready for the World Series
Video
