Sugar Land, TX – Early voting will be held Oct. 13-30 for Sugar Land’s Nov. 3 City Council and charter election.
In addition to the positions of mayor, at-large one, and at-large two, the ballot will include nine possible changes to the city’s charter.
Mayor Joe R. Zimmerman and At Large Position 2 Councilmember Jennifer Lane are unopposed. Taylor Landin and William Ferguson are running for the At Large Position 1 position occupied by Himesh Gandhi, who will vacate the seat due to term-limit requirements in the City Charter.
Early voting locations in Sugar Land follow:
* Fort Bend ISD, 16431 Lexington Blvd.
* James Reese Career and Technical Center, 12300 University Blvd.
* Sugar Land Branch Library, 550 Eldridge Road
* Al Rabba World Food, 5800 New Territory Blvd.
* Lost Creek Park Conference Center, 3703 Lost Creek Blvd.
* Greatwood Community and Rec Center, 7225 Greatwood Parkway
* Clyde and Nancy Jacks Conference Center, 3232 Austin Parkway
* Sugar Land City Hall, 2700 Town Center Blvd. North
* University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd.