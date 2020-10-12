Sugar Land, TX – Early voting will be held Oct. 13-30 for Sugar Land’s Nov. 3 City Council and charter election.



In addition to the positions of mayor, at-large one, and at-large two, the ballot will include nine possible changes to the city’s charter.



Mayor Joe R. Zimmerman and At Large Position 2 Councilmember Jennifer Lane are unopposed. Taylor Landin and William Ferguson are running for the At Large Position 1 position occupied by Himesh Gandhi, who will vacate the seat due to term-limit requirements in the City Charter.

Early voting locations in Sugar Land follow:

* Fort Bend ISD, 16431 Lexington Blvd.

* James Reese Career and Technical Center, 12300 University Blvd.

* Sugar Land Branch Library, 550 Eldridge Road

* Al Rabba World Food, 5800 New Territory Blvd.

* Lost Creek Park Conference Center, 3703 Lost Creek Blvd.

* Greatwood Community and Rec Center, 7225 Greatwood Parkway

* Clyde and Nancy Jacks Conference Center, 3232 Austin Parkway

* Sugar Land City Hall, 2700 Town Center Blvd. North

* University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd.