SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – On Monday, April 8, 2024 a total solar eclipse will cross the United States, as well as our northern and southern neighbors, Canada and Mexico.

What causes a total solar eclipse?

You need the sun, moon and Earth all lined up in their orbits, specifically with the moon in the middle. We know the sun is much larger than the moon, 400 times, but as it happens it is also about 400 times farther away from the Earth than the moon. That’s why they look the same size in the sky to us.

Because of this perfect bit of geometry, every couple years the moon completely covers the sun causing a shadow over a sliver of the Earth, which is known as a total solar eclipse.

For the cities in the “path of totality,” the relatively thin path across the U.S. from which viewers will see the moon completely cover the sun, the partial eclipse will start a little over an hour before totality, but exact times depend on the city.

In Dallas, Texas, the partial eclipse will start at 12:23 p.m. (CT), with totality starting at 1:40 p.m. and ending four minutes later. The partial eclipse will still be visible until 3:02 p.m.

In Cleveland, Ohio, viewers will see the sky start to darken with the partial eclipse at 1:59 p.m. ET, followed by totality from 3:13 p.m. to 3:17 p.m.

The start of the partial eclipse will come later in Buffalo, New York, beginning at 2:02 p.m. ET, followed by totality from 3:18 p.m. ET to 3:22 ET.

The total eclipse doesn’t last long, just a few minutes, but it’s a sight you won’t forget!