ELECTION RESULTS – Local Races
November 08 2022 07:00 am
Latest Videos
Houston Happens – World Series bound! Astros win …
Community Health Network
Power Wizard 10 24
Jamie O Fall must haves
Gina Rodriguez gives back
Academy reopens to sell Astros World Series shirt …
Texas student designs new ‘I voted’ sticker
NO WAIT WEATHER 10-day forecast, future wind gusts, …
Medical Minute for Oct. 24 – Who has long haul COVID-19? …
America prepares for midterm elections – Basil John
Popular
Early voting for midterms begins today in Houston
NWS: Potential for strong thunderstorms
Shooting in Alief leaves one man dead, HPD says
Woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash
Deputies investigate shooting in north Harris County
Here’s how to get Astros World Series gear
Couple, 5 children run for cover when tornado strikes …
Houston Happens – Food, football, fiesta, and fun
CDC recommends COVID vaccine as a school requirement
NWS: Severe weather along cold front Monday night
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Two rain-makers this week, early look at Halloween
NWS: Potential for strong thunderstorms
Severe thunderstorms possible late Monday night
Cold front to clash with hurricane remnants in Texas
Warm and windy weekend in Houston and Galveston
Cold departs, string of 80s through the weekend
Train Derailment closes Greater Fifth Ward streets
Fluffy New Flamingos at Houston Zoo Named After Astros
ISS zips over Houston | When and how to see it
One more cool day, then a big warmup
Astros orange skies over Houston Tuesday morning
Nice weather for the ALCS in Houston
Freeze warnings reach the Gulf, 30s near Houston
Temps in the 40s and 30s coming for Southeast Texas
Cold front arrives, turns breezy and much cooler
Bike around the Bay route and road closures this …
Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas
Weekend weather: warm, humid, lower rain chance
Daily Allergy Report | Ragweed high
Church struck by lightning in Sugar Land during storm
Man found dead in north Houston shooting, police …
Here’s how to get Astros World Series gear
Slideshow: Astros ALCS MVP Jeremy Peña highlights
Shooting in Alief leaves one man dead, HPD says
Deputies investigate shooting in north Harris County