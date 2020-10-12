Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
No Wait Weather
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
Warnings
Closures
Outside/Inside
Working In the Weather
SkyTracker Camera Network
“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston
No Wait Traffic
Traffic Map
High Water Areas
Check Your Flight
Road Rules
SkyTracker Camera Network
LOCAL NEWS
Houston Happens
Houston Headlines
COVID-19
Crime
FREE COVID-19 Testing & Vaccine
School Districts
Space Exploration
Food Truck Friday
SkyTracker Camera Network
Texas News
Top Stories
PICS: Hit and run driver strikes and injures motorcyclist in NE Houston
Top Stories
COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine now available for children ages 12-15
Vaccine passports and summer travel: What we know
Houston weather – dry for now, wet pattern starts Sunday
‘We need to get people off the bridge as soon as possible’: Hear Tenn. bridge crews frantic 911 calls after crack found
Audio
NATIONAL NEWS
Border Report
Business News
Washington D.C. News
Entertainment
Mystery Wire
Nation/World News
Politics
Sports
Technology
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
WATCH
Watch Live
Antenna TV
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
SkyTracker Camera Network
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For CW39
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Shows
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
KIAH Mobile Apps
Daily Newsletter
Search
Search
Search
Nothing Found
It seems we can’t find what you’re looking for. Perhaps searching can help.
Search
FOLLOW CW39
Don't Miss
Gas lines remain long and prices increase, but one group of car owners is not feeling the affects of the gas shortage
Video
Virginia station sells gas for $6.99/gallon as drivers fear fuel shortage
Video
Colonial Pipeline & GAS prices
Video
What are the best car colors to retain value?
‘Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline,’ safety commission warns drivers amid fuel shortage
Gallery
Man who rode through San Francisco Bay Area in back of driverless Tesla arrested
Video
TRAFFIC ALERT – Water Main Break on Galveston Road