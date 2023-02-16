NASSAU BAY, Texas (KIAH) The Nassau Bay Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 11-year-old Kimberly Lizette Rodriguez, who went missing on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from her residence. The police department has urged the public to come forward with any information that could help locate the missing child.

Kimberly is described as having light brown skin, standing at five feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and curly brown hair and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue shorts.

The police department has launched an extensive search for Kimberly and is working tirelessly to locate the missing child. They are urging anyone who has seen Kimberly or has information on her whereabouts to contact the Nassau Bay Police Department at 281-333-4200.

Kimberly Lizette Rodriguez (above)

The family and friends of Kimberly are desperately seeking her safe return, and anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing girl is encouraged to come forward. The police department has also asked the public to share this information on social media platforms to help spread the word and locate Kimberly as soon as possible.

The community’s support is critical in locating Kimberly and reuniting her with her family. The Nassau Bay Police Department is thanking the public in advance for their help in this matter.