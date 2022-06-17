JERSEY VILLAGE (CW39) A hostage SWAT scene is underway in Jersey Village this Friday morning. Avoid the area around the Northwest Freeway at Jones Road. That’s where local police are assisting at the scene where negotiations are underway.

We’ve been monitoring the scene all morning long with a crew LIVE at the Quality Suites Hotel. Our photographer is along the feeder road area with live look.

Police said a man has actually barricaded himself inside of that hotel. We’re also told the suspect is wanted for robbery and even fired shots at Jersey Village officers. Houston SWAT members are on the scene assisting with the hostage negotiators.

Around 4:30am, local police posted an initial report on Twitter…

HPD SWAT and hostage negotiators are en route to assist Jersey Village PD with a barricaded suspect at 17550 Northwest Freeway. Preliminary info is the male fired shots at responding Jersey Village Officers. A PIO is also en route. Houston Police Twitter page

Jersey Village Police also posted an alert on Twitter

JVPD is working an active hostage situation at Quality Suites. Please avoid the area. Jersey Village Police Twitter