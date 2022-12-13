HOUSTON (KIAH) Here’s some big news — the department of energy has announced today about a major scientific breakthrough.

It took place at the Lawrence Livermore national laboratory.

This site is one of several worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop harnessing energy from nuclear fusion. Nuclear fusion offers the possibility of “Basically unlimited” fuel — according to a university of California professor.

This technology has the potential to shift the planet’s reliance on fossil fuels, lowering climate change impacts as well.

