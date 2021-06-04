Houston Happens – Houston Tattoo Arts Convention at NRG Center, National Pollinators Month, Hope Farms, weekend washout

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s Friday at 9:30am and that means CW39 Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe took the show on the road. It’s time to get inked! She’s LIVE at the Houston Tattoo Arts Convention happening this weekend at NRG Center.

Come get tattooed by artists from around the world. Featuring award winning tattoo artists. Will Maggie get her first tattoo? Watch with us because anything can happen!

Also, did you know it’s National Pollinators Month. Maggie pays a visit to Hope Farms to learn more from Farmer Froberg.

Meteorologist Star Harvey has the latest forecast. Will it be a weekend washout?

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

