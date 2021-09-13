Mayor Turner and Public Safety Officials to Provide Update on Tropical Storm Nicholas
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to move into the Houston area later this evening and overnight, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and the possibility of flooding.
Mayor Turner is at the Houston Emergency Center (HEC) and will be joined by Fire Chief Sam Pena, Police Chief Troy Finner, Emergency Management Director George Buenik, Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Munoz and other partners to provide an update on preparations throughout the city.