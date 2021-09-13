HOUSTON, TEXAS (KIAH) - A few things have shifted with Tropical Storm Nicholas. As of 8PM sustained winds are at 70 mph, putting it at a high-end hurricane. Track is NNE at 12 mph. Landfall had been delayed due to the storms consistent track parallel to the shoreline.

This will decrease the rain threat for Houston and increase the rain threat further to our east, as far east as central Louisiana. Even if the central core of the tropical system is positioned over Houston, the rain will still be heavier to our east and northeast.