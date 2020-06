LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WKRN) — Children's network Nickelodeon is celebrating Pride Month, and in a tweet Saturday hints that a certain absorbent, yellow sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea might be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In a tweet Saturday, the network posted pictures of at least two characters who identify as LGBTQ+ including Avatar Korra from The Legend of Korra who identifies as bisexual, and actor Michael D. Cohen from Henry Danger who reportedly transitioned from female to male two decades ago.