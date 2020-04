PLAY IT NOW!

4/20 is starting early on TIDAL with the platform’s advance release of Dr. Dre’s iconic debut album, The Chronic. Dr. Dre’s legendary 1992 album in the highest audio quality available.

Right now, fans can stream The Chronic at TIDAL.com/DrDre.

We of course have the album here and now. ENJOY!

