 

APPLY: Howie Mandel launches online show to help small businesses across America

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

SoldOutLive.tv

If you’re a struggling small business with a product you want to sell, show personality Howie Mandel, is taking applications for a new online show. We have that link!

Small businesses all over the country are struggling due to the pandemic and supporters all over are trying to lend a helping hand. Some celebrities are coming up with ways to benefit musicians out of work. Others are coming up with show ideas to keep small businesses afloat.

SOLD OUT APPLICATION

If you have a small business or are an entrepreneur anywhere in the United States, you can still apply to join the competition on April 15 at 6pm CST.

