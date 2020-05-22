Crayola to release skin tone set representing “Colors of the World”

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The Crayola brand is expected to release new boxes of crayons that will represent the world’s skin tone. The Thursday announcement by the 135 year old arts and crafts company created 24 new “Colors of the World” crayons that they say are representational of over 40 skin tones around the world. Crayola says their new crayons are in conjunction with UN World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colors of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance. We want the new Colors of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves.

Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele

The crayons, set to be released in June, in time for back-to-school, include colors called “Light Golden, Deep Almond, and Medium Deep Rose.”

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

ABC Sports Fitness Modifies Social Distancing Layout

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABC Sports Fitness Modifies Social Distancing Layout"

CVS COVID 19 TESTING

Thumbnail for the video titled "CVS COVID 19 TESTING"

Morning Dose, Lindsey Day - Fitness Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Lindsey Day - Fitness Friday"

Morning Dose, Maria Sotolongo - Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Maria Sotolongo - Memorial Day Weekend Forecast"

Macy’s reopens in Houston area with new safety precautions and features

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy’s reopens in Houston area with new safety precautions and features"

COVID-19 Has Changed How Farmers and Ranchers Operate

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Has Changed How Farmers and Ranchers Operate"
More Video

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular