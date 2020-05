Jason David Frank, the original Green Power Ranger, talks about his local karate studios and the new measures they’re taking due to COVID-19. He also talks about the benefits of karate for kids.

Morning Dose’s Trey Serna caught up with the original Green Power Ranger at his dojo in Pearland. They talked all things Power Rangers, including the latest on Frank’s new project, “The Legend of the White Dragon.”

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.