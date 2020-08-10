Former WWE wrestler Kamala dies from COVID-19

Entertainment

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Former WWE wrestler Kamala has died from the coronavirus. He was 70.

The wrestler’s death was confirmed by the WWE. It is not clear when the wrestler, whose real name was James Harris, died.

Harris traveled the world in the 1980s and early 90s wrestling people like Hulk Hogan and the Undertaker.

WREG spoke with Harris in 2012 after he lost a leg from high blood pressure and diabetes complications.

Even in his struggles to adjust to life without his leg, he said he only wanted fans to see him in one way.

“Don’t think of me as, ‘Oh please help me, help me.’ I don’t want them to think of me like that,” Harris said in 2012. “I want them to think of me as uplifting.”

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Mayor Turner Discouraging Parties and Other Gatherings

10th Annual Mayor’s Back to School Fest

College players attend COVID party

Help "Stuff the Bus" For Children In Need

LIVE: Houston Symphony Saturdays at 8pm

HFD Captain Battling COVID-19

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Air Quality Alert


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular