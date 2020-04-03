FREE: Binge watch streaming TV shows, movies and open libraries

We have your links for sources offering FREE movies and TV shows online!

Running out of things to watch on Netflix? Understadable – and it’s not free. A lot of online sources are releasing movies and shows to watch for free due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to help entertain, and give you and your family more options, we have a compilation of legit links offering a wide range of options for watching TV shows and movies.

Also available to you are thousands of books you can enjoy in your Kindle, iPad, Kobo, smartphone or any reader. Here are some options to keeps the family busy:

Let us know about your experience with these links and we hope you enjoy!