Charlie Daniels has died of a stroke at 83

Charlie Daniels featured in “Urban Cowboy”

Country music firebrand Charlie Daniels has died of a stroke at 83; had hit with ‘Devil Went Down to Georgia.’

The hit was released in 1979 and the band was featured in 1980’s classic film “Urban Cowboy,” filmed in Pasadena, Texas. Here’s a look video from the film taped at Gilley’s in Pasadena.

Gilley’s was a nightclub located in Pasadena, Texas, from 1970 to 1990. The club, owned by Sherwood Cryer, had been previously called Shelly’s. Cryer decided to reopen it in 1970 under the name Gilley’s, with budding musician Mickey Gilley as partner.

