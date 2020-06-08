Watch Now
Houston’s top baker competition takes deeper meaning amid Black Lives Matter movement

Houston chef Willie Holmes recently hosted a virtual baking competition called “The Mask Baker.” Twenty of Houston’s top bakers faced off for a chance to win $1,000 and the title of Houston’s Top Baker.

But with the current events taking over our cities, the baking event took on a much deeper meaning. It wasn’t just a baking competition. It was black business owners coming together to not only support one another, but they were united for so much more, and came together to bake for a change.

Be sure to follow The Masked Baker on Instagram to find out how you can tune in next time. Plus, be sure to give these Houston Top bakers a follow!

The Masked Baker on IG.

Chef Willie Holmes on IG.

Chef Rashika Craft of Sweetie Sweets on IG.

Chef Cassi of Chef Cassi’s Table on IG.

Chef Jennifer Davis of My Rosie Cakes on IG.

Chef Kayla Smith-Peterson of 4-Ever Sweet Houston on IG.

Morning Dose hosts Shannon Lanier and Trey Serna were two of the guest judges for season 1 of The Masked Baker.

