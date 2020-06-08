Houston’s top baker competition takes deeper meaning amid Black Lives Matter movement

Houston chef Willie Holmes recently hosted a virtual baking competition called “The Mask Baker.” Twenty of Houston’s top bakers faced off for a chance to win $1,000 and the title of Houston’s Top Baker.

But with the current events taking over our cities, the baking event took on a much deeper meaning. It wasn’t just a baking competition. It was black business owners coming together to not only support one another, but they were united for so much more, and came together to bake for a change.

Morning Dose hosts Shannon Lanier and Trey Serna were two of the guest judges for season 1 of The Masked Baker.