Houston’s top baker competition takes deeper meaning amid Black Lives Matter movement

Houston chef Willie Holmes recently hosted a virtual baking competition called “The Mask Baker.” Twenty of Houston’s top bakers faced off for a chance to win $1,000 and the title of Houston’s Top Baker.
But with the current events taking over our cities, the baking event took on a much deeper meaning. It wasn’t just a baking competition. It was black business owners coming together to not only support one another, but they were united for so much more, and came together to bake for a change.
Be sure to follow The Masked Baker on Instagram to find out how you can tune in next time. Plus, be sure to give these Houston Top bakers a follow!
Chef Rashika Craft of Sweetie Sweets on IG.
Chef Cassi of Chef Cassi’s Table on IG.
Chef Jennifer Davis of My Rosie Cakes on IG.
Chef Kayla Smith-Peterson of 4-Ever Sweet Houston on IG.