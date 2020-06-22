Kurt Cobain’s ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for $6 million

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSSOURCE)– The guitar played by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain during his 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance has sold for more than $6 million.

Cobain used the 1959 Martin guitar for the performance only five months before his death.

Bidding for the guitar started at $1 million, according to Julien’s Auctions, but bids quickly escalated with the guitar selling for $6,010,000.

The Australian businessman who bought it says he plans to sell it after showing the guitar around the world in an effort to help artists.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Mastrantos Restaurant Serves Seniors During Pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mastrantos Restaurant Serves Seniors During Pandemic"

Harris County businesses required to require face coverings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harris County businesses required to require face coverings"
More Video

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Wet pattern sets up

Wet Weather this Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Weather this Week"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular