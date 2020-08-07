LIVE: Houston Symphony Saturdays at 8pm

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

The Houston Symphony will return to the stage with a concert series — “Live from Jones Hall.” It’s an hour-long livestream that will take place on Saturday nights at 8 p.M..

Tickets are $10. Once you purchase a private link will be sent to you, and you can enjoy from the comfort of your own living room.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

TRAFFIC ALERT - South Loop trouble

Mayor's Back to School Fest

It's Tax-Free Weekend! See what sales are available

Beirut Explosion Captured By Wedding Photographer

NEEDS A NAME - Houston Zoo's New Baby okapi

CLOROX Wipes Shortage

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Chances For Rain


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular