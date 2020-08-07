LIVE: Houston Symphony Saturdays at 8pm

The Houston Symphony will return to the stage with a concert series — “Live from Jones Hall.” It’s an hour-long livestream that will take place on Saturday nights at 8 p.M..
Tickets are $10. Once you purchase a private link will be sent to you, and you can enjoy from the comfort of your own living room.
