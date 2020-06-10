New “Bill & Ted” Trailer features super-swole versions of themselves

If you’re a cult classic fan of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, you’ll be happy to hear this! The first trailer for the third – yes THIRD “Bill & Ted” movie is out now.

The new movie, set to be release this year is called “Bill & Ted Face the Music.” The two original characters return, played by Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. They’re still trying to craft the song that UNITES THE WORLD. They even travel to the future and meet super-swole prison versions of themselves. That’s in the trailer!

The trailer came out just yesterday, which Alex Winter was BILL & TED DAY. Why June 9th? Because it was June 9th . . . a.k.a. 6/9. If you get it, you get it. If not, watch the original “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” again.

