Nickelodeon reveals SpongeBob SquarePants might be gay in a tweet

Entertainment

by: Joey Gill

Posted: / Updated:

Nickelodeon revealed Saturday, June 13 that SpongeBob Squarepants might be a member of the LGBTQ+ community in a tweet. (Source: Nickelodeon/Ramzy Masri/Twitter)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WKRN) — Children’s network Nickelodeon is celebrating Pride Month, and in a tweet Saturday hints that a certain absorbent, yellow sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea might be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In a tweet Saturday, the network posted pictures of at least two characters who identify as LGBTQ+ including Avatar Korra from The Legend of Korra who identifies as bisexual, and actor Michael D. Cohen from Henry Danger who reportedly transitioned from female to male two decades ago.

Twitter was a buzz Saturday when Nickelodeon posted an artist’s rainbow-colored SpongeBob, fueling the rumors again that the character is gay. Nickelodeon did not confirm nor deny this, and comments for the tweet were turned off.

Although widely rumored for years, creator Stephen Hillenberg denied SpongeBob was gay in a 2002 interview, stating that the cartoon character was ‘asexual.’ Hillenburg died in 2018.

Nickelodeon, owned by ViacomCBS, has also been a vocal supporter for the Black Lives Matter movement during recent unrest and racial tension after the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The cartoon that debuted on the network on May 1, 1999 has had 12 seasons of over 265 episodes, with four specials and two motion pictures. A third movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run is set to be released in August.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive"

Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 8a

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 8a"

Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 7a

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 7a"

Fitness Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fitness Friday"

Austin Police Reform

Thumbnail for the video titled "Austin Police Reform"
More Video

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

FANTASTIC WEEKEND WEATHER

How long will humidity stay low?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How long will humidity stay low?"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular