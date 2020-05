NSFW: It may be “classy, bougie, ratchet,” but Pearland native, Megan Thee Stallion, and Native Houstonian Beyoncé are steady raising proceeds benefiting Bread Of Life Houston’s COVID-19 Relief locally.

Their new remix video is trending at #1 on youtube at this hour.

Here’s a look:

Megan Thee Stallion who attended Texas Southern University reacts to hearing Beyoncé on her track:

