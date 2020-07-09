Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

Watch Now
The Rolling Stones are releasing a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” with three unheard tracks. The album coming out on Sept. 4, 2020 will have a four-disc CD and vinyl box set edition with ten bonus tracks. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.

The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.

Page appears on a song called “Scarlet,” and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.”

“Goats Head Soup” features one of the band’s well known acoustic ballads, “Angie.”

