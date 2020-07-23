Surprise! Taylor Swift to drop new album at midnight

Entertainment

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Taylor Swift will drop her eighth studio album, “folklore” at midnight Friday.

The pop star made the announcement Thursday morning on her social media pages, listing the names of all 16 tracks on the surprise album.

“Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into,” the 30-year-old singer/songwriter posted on Twitter.

Swift added she will also premiere a music video for her song, “cardigan.”

MORE: Taylor Swift lookalike turns heads in Nashville

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Tropical Depression 8 Spaghetti Models

Tropical Storm Watch

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Tropical Depression 8

Tropical Storm Watch


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular