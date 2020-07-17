The truth about the death of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Butch Cassidy’s well known story ends in Bolivia – but a different story brings him back to the desert southwest of the United States.

Witnesses and family members say the bandits didn’t die in a South American shootout after all. Mystery Wire’s George Knapp says historians will tell you – “nothing changes more than the past.”

The commonly accepted story about Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is that they fled to South America and were gunned down in a Bolivian shootout. The marked grave site became a tourist attraction, but there’s one hitch. The men in that grave were not Butch and Sundance. DNA evidence proves it. So what became of the affable bandits? Here’s a look!

The story is Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid has been told and re-told in history books and Hollywood movies, but did they get it wrong? Watch this and share your thoughts!

