The truth about the death of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

Butch Cassidy’s well known story ends in Bolivia – but a different story brings him back to the desert southwest of the United States.

Witnesses and family members say the bandits didn’t die in a South American shootout after all. Mystery Wire’s George Knapp says historians will tell you – “nothing changes more than the past.”

The commonly accepted story about Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is that they fled to South America and were gunned down in a Bolivian shootout. The marked grave site became a tourist attraction, but there’s one hitch. The men in that grave were not Butch and Sundance. DNA evidence proves it. So what became of the affable bandits? Here’s a look!

The story is Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid has been told and re-told in history books and Hollywood movies, but did they get it wrong? Watch this and share your thoughts!

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

TOTAL TRAFFIC CLOSURE

New FREE COVID-19 Testing Site

Scattered Showers Today

Lowriders helping make teen’s birthday wish come true, during COVID-19

Houston international Sports Film Festival 3 of 4

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular