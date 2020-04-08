VIDEO: Houston native Slim Thug thanks METRO police

Houston-based rapper Slim Thug is in quarantine recovering after recently testing positive for the coronavirus. But he’s still showing love for his community.

The multi-platinum artist teamed up with Smoke Shield to donate 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and 300 face masks to METRO bus and rail operators and METRO Police officers.

See Slim’s message to those on the front line at METRO here below: