Ways to occupy time at home

101 million Americans are being asked to stay home. Many are slowly adjusting to the shift of being home with kids, and adjusting to working from home as well.

So what do you do with all the time on your hands if you don’t have to work so much?

Try new recipes. Have cookbooks? Recipes are constantly being released online and if you follow chefs on social media, you’re already a step ahead. Practice now because when life returns to normal, you’re friends will likely want to try all the yummy dishes they’ve heard about from you or viewing it on social media.

Learn something new. This is something many always say, “we have no time” for. Now’s the time to freshen up those skills for the new job market. Learn another language. Sew or even learn to play the piano. The internet is your friend when it comes to the how-to of discovery and learning.

Blogging is another that folks are picking up. Going LIVE on social media to either connect or entertain. The creativity in this new pass time is allowing many voices to be heard and discovered. Get into it, whether you’re into fashion, beauty, fitness, cooking, writing a blog is a great creative outlet for you to show off your passions and skills. Just be yourself!

ImproveNet, a home improvement resource, surveyed 4,000 people across major US cities an to learn about Americans’ cleaning habits. The study revealed which home activities take top priority and where folks are likely to let dirt pile up.

4 in 10 change their bed sheets every couple of weeks

28% sweep/vacuum every couple of weeks or less than once a month

1 in 4 hasn’t cleaned their fridge in 6+ months

37% wear shoes inside their homes

59% have dirty dishes in the sink, at any given moment

But it’s not all bad news. The average person spends 8 hours cleaning, each month! The study also identified which cities have the cleanest homes in the country. Take a look at the full study here.

Organizing is something many are committing to in their new-found time to sort and organize. Be it a closet, makeup drawer, clutter or a bookshelf. Toss out those old work out items that are simply falling apart. For makeup, experts recommend throwing out what is either old or expired.