Congressman frustrated with lack of federal action to address food insecurity

Hunger Action Month

by: Maya Lockett

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Over 35 million people are living with food insecurity nationwide and a Democratic congressman from Massachusetts is urging President Biden to step up and fight hunger in America. 

Many Americans do not have the resources to meet their basic needs, according to Congressmen Jim McGovern. He says that ultimately increases a family’s risk of food insecurity.

He told 22News.com, “Look we live in the richest country in the history of the world as we speak, close to 40 million Americans do not know where their next meal is going to come from.” 

McGovern says he’s frustrated with the lack of federal action to reduce food insecurity. 

“I believe that hunger is a political condition, we have the resources we have the money, we have the food, we have the infrastructure, we have everything we need to end it, but we don’t have the political will,” said McGovern. 

McGovern went on to explain those most impacted by the pandemic were food insecure before COVID-19, without federal action many of the temporary hunger relief efforts will expire. 

“In order to solve this problem every cabinet official has to be involved,” the congressman added. 

McGovern is calling for an anti-hunger conference that would bring the White House, Congress, and others together to come up with a plan to address America’s nutritional needs. 

“We do not have a plan in this country to end hunger. We do not have a plan in this Commonwealth of Massachusetts to end hunger,” said Christina Maxwell, Director of Programs for The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

48-Hour rain forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking severe weather in Texas, NM, Haiti

National Weather Alerts, TS Fred, Storm Surge, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin

Deadly Haiti earthquake over the weekend

Tropical Storm Fred, local 7-Day forecast, Western wildfires - Carrigan Chauvin

Headlines for August 16, 2021 - Sharron Melton

More districts go Back To School Monday August 16, 2021

Tracking The Tropics- Grace and Fred

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 8:00 AM show

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Blood Drive in Sugar Land

Border Report - Crisis update

Britney Spears Conservatorship update - Sharron Melton

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

COVID-19 Latest - Sharron Melton

HOW TO Beat the Heat - Star Harvey

HISD approves mask mandate - Sharron Melton

7day forecast

Tracking the Tropics, local forecast for Friday the 13th - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Kruger

Heat Index for Friday the 13th - Adam Krueger

Sugar Land Blood Drive at Constellation Field - Sydney Simone

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss