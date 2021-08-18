Get help from the Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON (CW39) –  It’s almost Hunger Action Month but you don’t have to wait until September to take to action or receive help.  If you live in the Houston area, The Houston Food Bank has a food pantry locator map.  It allows you to pick the type of site, the available dates, and hours.

The Houston Food Bank’s Community Assistance Program provides SNAP assistance for eligible individuals and families.  The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) offers nutrition assistance to millions of low-income individuals and families and provides economic benefits to communities.  You can use SNAP benefits to buy foods such as:

  • breads and cereals
  • fruits and vegetables
  • meats, fish and poultry
  • dairy products

There are also programs provided by the Community Resource Center Programs for households that participate in the ‘Backpack Buddy program”.  Through the program, Houston Food Bank works with participating schools to deliver food sacks to children every Friday of the school year.  The Community Resource Center also allows you to order curbside food.  You can use “Order Ahead” platform to select a pickup time and choose the items you want.  The following steps explain how to reserve an appointment time for curbside food pickup:

  1. Create an order by texting HFBCRC to 855-788-3663
  2. Complete the required information when prompted
  3. Visit the Order Ahead platform through the provided link
  4. Enter 77029 as the zip code to ensure pickup at Community Resource Center at 535 Portwall St.
Finally, if you’re in need of food call the Houston Food Bank helpline at (832)-369-9390.  For more information on the Houston Food Bank visit their website and to join in on Hunger Action month visit this link.

