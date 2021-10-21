HOUSTON (KIAH) – The commissioner’s court recently unanimously approved an amendment with the Houston Food Bank (HFB) to extend its support financial support for food and labor through the spring of 2022.
A press conference was on Thursday morning to talk about a $47 million labor agreement being introduced with the hopes of gaining more volunteers.
Right now, Harris County’s funding is providing workers to meet the increased food distribution demand at the Houston Food Bank. However, officials are asking for more help from the community.
The latest amendment for $3.9 million will provide 11.7 million meals as the Houston Food Bank is able to turn $1 into 3 meals. Now that we’re in the midst of hurricane season, an ongoing pandemic, and heading into the holiday season, foodbank officials say it’s imperative to have all hands on deck. That’s why they’re calling for more volunteers.
Fortunately, during the pandemic, harris county strengthened its support of the HFB, as a result of an increased need for food and fewer people to meet this need. Harris County has committed a total of $15.8 million in labor services.
Officials say one of the problems in the community is many people want to help but they don’t know how their assistance can impact those in need or where to find information on volunteering.
In the meantime, Commissioners Rodney Ellis and Adrian Garcia will spend time volunteering at the Houston Food Bank and talking about the importance of volunteerism.
For more information on volunteering with the Houston Food Bank visit their website.
