Feeding America: Houston Food Bank to receive donation

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – To help with food insecurity in the community, TerraMar Imports plans to donate over $2,500 of food products to the Houston Food Bank as an initial partnership to benefit the nonprofit.

TerraMar says their donation will provide about 7,500 meals. This is a newly established organization. The business opened about three months ago. TerraMar says its goal is to support local businesses and organizations; especially, during the pandemic.

Our team is extremely proud to assist the local community of Houston as we are known to always help each other during arduous times. This small contribution is the beginning of a long partnership as we have committed ourselves to help food banks, such as the Houston Food Bank, with donations as long as our business continues to stand.” Javier Castello, General Manager at TerraMar Import

Castello says TerraMar is a food company that provides international products in the United States. The company focuses on hard work and building meaningful relationships with its suppliers. Their goal is to make a difference one shipment at a time.