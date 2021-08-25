Houston Embassy of Qatar to join Target Hunger, unveiling mobile unit

WEDNESDAY: Embassy of Qatar to Join Target Hunger in Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Mobile Food Pantry to Combat Food Insecurity

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Officials from the Embassy of the State of Qatar will join Houston-based nonprofit Target Hunger Wednesday, August 25, 2021, to unveil a new mobile food pantry, made possible through a $426,000 donation from the Qatar Harvey Fund. The food pantry is one of a series of projects made possible by the $30 million relief effort staged by the government of Qatar in partnership with the City of Houston and local nonprofit organizations such as the Bob Woodruff Foundation, OneStar Foundation, Blue Triangle Community Center, and others.

The mobile food pantry will expand Target Hunger’s existing service capacity beyond its five brick-and-mortar pantries and substantially increase accessibility for local residents at a time where as many as one in four Houston children live in households facing food insecurity. Once in full rotation, the mobile unit will provide groceries and improve food security for 600 local families every month.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held at the Magnolia Multi-Service Center, in the 7000 block of Capitol in Houston, will feature special guest speakers, and local stakeholders from across the Houston, TX area.

About the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the United States

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Washington, D.C. houses Qatar’s diplomatic mission to the United States. The primary purposes of the Embassy of Qatar are to highlight Qatar’s policies on regional issues, strengthen Qatar-U.S. bilateral relations and to assist Qatari citizens who travel or live in the U.S. The current Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United States of America is His Excellency Sheikh Meshal Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

About Target Hunger

Target Hunger, a United Way agency, is one of Houston’s largest non-profit organizations providing direct food assistance to food insecure children, families, and seniors at risk of going hungry every day. The mission of Target Hunger is to alleviate hunger and its root causes in the northeast Houston neighborhoods served, which include Denver Harbor, Fifth Ward, Kashmere Gardens, Magnolia Park, Manchester, North Forest, Settegast, and many more. In 2020, Target Hunger distributed the equivalent of 2 million meals to nearly 31,000 individuals. Learn more about Target Hunger can be found at targethunger.org.

About OneStar

OneStar strengthens Texas communities by creating pathways for individuals and organizations to engage, connect and accelerate their impact. We advance service and volunteering as effective solutions to our state’s toughest social challenges. We are recognized as a statewide voice for the Texas nonprofit sector and a respected partner to foundations, state agencies and the business community. Born from state government in 1974, we carry out our mission with direction and guidance from the Office of the Texas Governor. Learn more at onestarfoundation.org.