Hunger Action Month: Long time Houston Food Bank volunteer, David Bartel, shares his story
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It’s Hunger Action Month. The Houston Food Bank says giving blood can make a difference in someone’s life. CW39 reporter Sydney Simone talked with David Bartel, a nine year Houston food bank volunteer, says he was first asked to volunteer through his job. Now, he volunteers 20 to 30 hours a week . Hear from him all morning long in a LIVE report on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC.
