Hunger Action Month: Long time Houston Food Bank volunteer, David Bartel, shares his story

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The U.S. Secretary of Education is recognizing the best schools across the country. Today he named the 325 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. That list includes 26 right here in Texas. The recognition is based on a school`s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

"This year`s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish," said Secretary Miguel Cardona. "I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better."