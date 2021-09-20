Long-time Houston Food Bank volunteer dedicates over 20 hours a week; encourages more people to volunteer

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – While many organizations rely on their employees to stay up and running. Officials say volunteers are the backbone of the Houston Food Bank.

There are so many ways to help the community and people around you. One is through volunteerism. Houston Food Bank officials say giving back to those in need can make a difference in someone’s life.

David Bartel, a 9-year Houston Food Bank volunteer. Before retiring, Bartel was asked to volunteer with the organization through his job. Bartel says his volunteer experience was fun and fulfilling. So much that he dedicates about 20 to 30 hours a week to the food bank.

“It’s enjoyable – quite frankly, I get to meet a lot of people. Not only employees here but all the other ‘Apple Core Leaders’ it’s really great,” said Bartel.

Houston Food Bank has over 1,800 community outreach partners like schools, pantries, and churches. Bartel says the Houston Food Bank needs all hands on deck. Volunteers are required to commit two hours per month.

They have the option to work within different areas of the organization: the kitchen, warehouse, mobile pantries, and more.

“Food is just one of those essential items. We have plenty of food in this country. It’s just getting it to the right people at the right time,” said Bartel.

Bartel says giving your time is priceless. It’s a humbling experience that everyone should experience a few times in their life.

In the words of Bartel, if volunteering in foodservice isn’t something you like… find a different form of giving that you will enjoy.

“Being able to give people food who needed it. That was of course very rewarding as well and we’re very grateful for it. People are very grateful for it. It’s great to help people out then,” said Bartel.

The Houston Food Bank says along with people giving their time, monetary donations are a vital part of the organization. One dollar can provide three meals. To give or volunteer visit HoustonFoodBank.org.