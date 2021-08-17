Reliant donates thousands of Back-to-School kits to Texas children

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The 2021-2022 school year is right around the corner and Reliant is teaming up with local nonprofits and school districts to help families get a head start and prepare for the classroom. The electricity provider is donating more than 10,000 back-to-school kits, including school supplies such as pencils, notebooks, folders, and more, to students in pre-K through 12th grade.

“At Reliant, we believe investing in the future of young people pays dividends – in the lives of students, their families and our community,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant and NRG Retail. “We are honored to work with nonprofits that make a great difference in our state. By helping with necessary school supplies, we hope to relieve many families of a financial stressor while at the same time we are part of the excitement of going back to school.”

Reliant volunteers will be onsite at locations across the state to distribute the 10,000 back to school kits at several organizations, including:

Houston-area

Rainbow Youth Center , which provides educational resources and services for students of all ages.

, which provides educational resources and services for students of all ages. Fort Bend Family Services , a health organization addressing physical, social and psychological needs.

, a health organization addressing physical, social and psychological needs. Houston ISD , Texas’ largest school district and the seventh largest in the U.S.

, Texas’ largest school district and the seventh largest in the U.S. Kids’ Meals , which delivers healthy meals to hungry children at no cost, serving as a first responder to children under five who are facing extreme hunger. VOLUNTEER

, which delivers healthy meals to hungry children at no cost, serving as a first responder to children under five who are facing extreme hunger. VOLUNTEER East Harris County Empowerment Council , an organization dedicated to empowering all groups of people through innovative programs and initiatives.

, an organization dedicated to empowering all groups of people through innovative programs and initiatives. Lamar CISD , a southwest-Houston-area school district providing high-quality education to encourage K-12 students to achieve their full potential.

, a southwest-Houston-area school district providing high-quality education to encourage K-12 students to achieve their full potential. Stafford MSD , a small-scale school district operating in Houston’s Harris and Fort Bend counties, empowering students to grow and excel in all academic areas.

, a small-scale school district operating in Houston’s Harris and Fort Bend counties, empowering students to grow and excel in all academic areas. Fort Bend ISD, a K-12 public education system in Fort Bend County, one of the fastest growing counties in the nation.

Reliant continues to support local education efforts and has been empowering many of these organizations for several years to continue making a difference in the lives of Texas students. With these donations, Reliant’s partners will be able to further impact Texas and the local communities in a positive, meaningful way.

