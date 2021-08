HOUSTON (CW39) – This month you can give back at one of the largest food banks in the U.S. by volunteering with the Houston Food Bank. CW39 is partnering with the food bank to help make it easy for you to volunteer. The food bank has a full breakdown of how you can volunteer here.

If you can’t give your time there are several easy ways to donate to the food bank. You can find more information here.

The food bank has a full list of COVID-19 protocols here.