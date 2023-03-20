KATY, Texas (KIAH) — Two businesses are damaged early Monday morning after a fire broke out at a plaza in Katy.

A little after 3 a.m., four fire departments responded to the fire at the Mason Creek Industrial Park, located at 21734 Provincial Boulevard, even from the Houston Fire Department.

The blaze grew into a two-alarm fire by the time crews arrived. No other businesses in the plaza were affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, but emergency crews are reporting no one was inside either business.