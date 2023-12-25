HOUSTON (KIAH) – Overnight, Houston firefighters responded and put out flames at Beyonce’s childhood home. The family inside evacuated safely, and no one was injured.

The Houston Fire Department got the call around 2 a.m.. They arrived in the 2400 block of Rosedale to find the two-story home had heavy fire showing from the front of the home.

Firefighters arrived about three minutes after the initial call and first arriving firetrucks got the bulk of the fire knocked down in the first 10 minutes. They also had to cut into the roof to clear the attic and eves under control.

No one was injured. The couple and their 2 small children occupying the home, self-evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival.

No official word on the cause of the fire.