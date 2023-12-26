HOUSTON (KIAH) — Multiple families are spending Christmas week without a home, after a big fire ripped through several townhomes.
It was Christmas morning in the 8000 block of Woodway at the Woodway Garden Townhomes complex in West Houston when the fire happened. No one was injured but one pet cat is still missing. No word on the cause.
