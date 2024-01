HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are trying to figure out the cause of a fire that happened at a building on Ennis located near the George Floyd mural last night. At approximately 12:30 a.m., the Houston Fire Department (HFD) responded to a building fire in the Ennis at Beulah area.

Flames and smoke were found coming from the structure. HFD had the fire under control before it spread. There were no reported injuries. HFD Arson is investigating the cause.